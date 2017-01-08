Central Falls native Viola Davis wins at Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, C.A. (WPRI) – Central Falls native Viola Davis won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in director Denzel Washington’s “Fences” Sunday night.

Davis co-starred alongside Washington in his adaptation of August Wilson’s “Fences,” in a movie with many heart-wrenching monologues.

IMDB describes the story of “Fences” as “a working-class African-American father tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life.” Davis stars as Washington’s wife, Rose Maxson.

This is not Davis’ first Golden Globe nomination. She was previously nominated four times for best supporting actress in a motion picture, drama motion picture, and most recently, twice for drama TV series for her lead role in “How to Get Away with Murder.” Sunday night at the 74th annual Golden Globes was her first win.

Davis was also tapped as a presenter during the show, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press. She presented the Cecil B. DeMille award to veteran actress, and eight-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep, who in return gave a shout-out to Davis’ hometown of Central Falls during her acceptance speech.

