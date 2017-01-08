Fisherman rescued after falling overboard in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A fisherman was rescued after he fell overboard near a pier in Provincetown during Saturday’s snowstorm.

The Coast Guard received a mayday call from a fishing vessel at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday stating that a crew member had fallen overboard near the MacMillan Pier.

The boat’s crew threw the man a life ring with a strobe light attached to it, but were unable to rescue him. A crew from the Coast Guard station in Provincetown arrived about 15 minutes later, along with the Provincetown harbormaster.

The harbormaster was able to locate the fisherman by seeing the flashing strobe light. Two Coast Guard crew members transferred over to the harbormaster’s boat and helping pull the man from the 39-degree water.

The man was treated for hypothermia.