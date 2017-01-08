Massachusetts man dies in Maine snowmobile accident

(WPRI) – A man from North Attleboro died Saturday in Maine after the snowmobile he was driving broke through thin ice on a lake.

According to the Maine Game Warden’s office, it happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. in the town of Oakland, on Messalonskee Lake. The victim, 52 year-old Richard Dumont, was driving a snowmobile on the frozen lake when the ice gave way beneath him.

Witnesses called 911 and firefighters were able to reach Dumont and pull him from the water, but he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials are reminding snowmobile riders be very careful on frozen lakes and ponds. It is the second fatality involving a snowmobile in Maine this season.