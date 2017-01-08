Pats face off against Texans Saturday at Gillette

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The New England Patriots will begin their quest for another Super Bowl run, when they host the Houston Texans Saturday in Foxboro.

The game was decided after the Miami Dolphins fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, 30-12.

As the number one seed in the AFC playoffs, the Patriots had a first round bye. The Texans, as the #4 seed, is the lowest remaining team in the AFC. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play at the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The Patriots beat the Texans , 27-0 in week 3 of the regular season with rookie Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Should the Patriots beat Houston, they will advance to their 6th straight AFC Championship game.

The Texans bring plenty of familiarity to Foxboro. Head Coach Bill O’Brien is a former Patriots offensive coordinator, Houston defense coordinator Romeo Crennel held the same position under Bill Belichick, former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel is an assistant for the Texans and former defensive tackle for the Patriots Vince Wilfork is a member of the Texans. Wilfork has said he’s considering retirement following this playoff season with the Texans.

The game will be played Saturday, January 14th at 8:15 p.m. The game can be seen local on WPRI-12.

During his weekend off, Tom Brady took to social media, joining Instagram and posting about his off-weekend activities.

