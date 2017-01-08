Plainville police officer struck by car, driver sought

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – Plainville police are looking for a driver who allegedly struck an officer Sunday morning.

According to police, officers went to the Target store at 91 Taunton Street at about 10 a.m. for a reported shoplifting. The male suspect was getting into his car when Officer Todd Holbrook approached him; police said the suspect put the car in drive and drove into Holbrook, then fled.

Holbrook suffered lower-body injuries that police said are not life-threatening and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late twenties or early thirties, standing about six feet tall. He was wearing a black jacket with “MAC Tools” written on the left breast and back. Police said he was also wearing a red hoodie, dark pants, and a red hat.

He fled in a grey or silver Ford Focus with Massachusetts plate 6SM550, which police said is revoked.

Police said there were many witnesses to the incident and as of early Sunday afternoon investigators were interviewing them to attempt to better-identify the suspect.