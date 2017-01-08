Sunday Local Roundup: January 8, 2017

Coventry firefighters raise $35,000+ for Special Olympics RI

Members of the Hopkins Hill Fire Department got their year started on a chilly note by braving the brisk waters of the Atlantic along with thousands of other Rhode Islanders.

As part of Sunday’s 41st Annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, the firefighters – along with their families and friends – were able to raise more than $35,000 for the Special Olympics of Rhode Island.

This year, the department added a purple line to their banner to commemorate the lives of family and friends lost over the years. Firefighters also wore purple wristbands in honor of Taylor Reilly, a Coventry teenager who died in a car crash in December.

Read more about it at The Kent County Daily Times.

Crazy Christmas Wagon spreads cheer to needy families

After weeks of spreading holiday cheer throughout West Warwick, Councilman Jason Messier is reverting his famous “Crazy Christmas Wagon” – a vehicle covered in hundreds of festive lights – back into a simple 2002 Ford Focus.

Together with residents and businesses in the community, Messier and other volunteers were able to collect and distribute gift donations for 75 families and more than 150 children this season. Now, with another year under his belt, Messier hopes to eventually turn the charity into an official nonprofit to continue to help local families have a brighter holiday season. What started out as a hobby has grown into a community-building tradition enjoyed by many.

The Kent County Daily Times has Messier’s story.

Walkout students receive detention

Almost two weeks after they walked out of their classrooms to protest ongoing special education issues, Toll Gate and Pilgrim students were given detention for their actions.

Zach Colon, the Toll Gate senior who organized the walkout, said he was told soon after the protest that suspension would be in order. But that threat was lifted and he was told Friday detention would be the case instead.

The Warwick Beacon has more on why the students protested.

Cause to celebrate: Saving lives over a century

Kicking off the first of five celebrations commemorating 100 years of service, the Westerly Ambulance Corps unveiled its new logo and two new vehicles Friday at a well-attended public ceremony.

The Westerly organization is the oldest private volunteer ambulance corps in the country and now has some of the most modern medical and rescue equipment available.

Read more at the Westerly Sun.

Police: Man said he’d kill officers, families

A DUI stop turned into a tense situation for police this week after a Westerly man responded to the accusations that he was driving under the influence by threatening to kill the officers involved, then hunt down their families and do the same to their loved ones.

Westerly police said Richie E. Tutt, 38, of 1 Auke Way, was charged Monday night with threatening a public official, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

The Westerly Sun has more from police on the arrest.

Richmond cools to state transit hub

A Rhode Island Department of Transportation team returned to Richmond Tuesday to discuss with the Town Council the state’s plan to construct a transit hub and welcome center. Most council members remained skeptical of the benefits the facility would bring to their town.

The $12 million transit hub would offer food, fuel, restrooms, bicycle amenities and tourist information. Learn more about the proposal at The Westerly Sun.

Parents bring new energy to special needs group

For parents with children of special needs, developing support systems within a school community can be difficult. Such students face unique and varying challenges to their learning, and parents can oftentimes feel overwhelmed if a school district cannot guide them. In North Kingstown, however, the parents are coming together in partnership with school district to maintain and expand learning opportunities for their children with special needs.

The NK Standard Times has more on the Special Education Local Advisory Committee (SELAC).

After 82 years in the city, Sears will close down Woonsocket store

The venerable retailer had endured fire, flood and hurricane over the span of almost 80 years in Woonsocket, but ultimately nothing could save Sears from itself.

The sad news for the Walnut Plaza store was released when Sears Holdings – owners of Sears and Kmart – announced a second round of store closings. Read more in The Call.

Harris Pond is home to pair of bald eagles

Bald eagles are back at Harris Pond in Woonsocket, where residents are enjoying watching and taking photographs of the majestic birds. Read about the wildlife in The Call.

Pawtucket students make every penny count

As many children have benefited from the generosity of the Salvation Army of Pawtucket, children attending the M. Virginia Cunningham Elementary School in that city felt it was important to give to an organization that has helped them or their friends during difficult times.

To that end, fifth-graders conducted a three-week penny collection. Catch up with the youngsters in The Times.

High School Music department receives grant

Johnston officials this week presented members of Johnston High School music department with a check for $1,000 donated by Sims Metal Recycling.

Learn how the department plans to use the grant at The Johnston Sunrise.

No charges brought over newspaper flier

Late last year, about 200 Johnston Sunrise subscribers opened their papers to find fliers questioning various town business dealings that weren’t authorized to be in there.

Johnston police now believe they tracked down the perpetrator, but ultimately said no criminal charges would be filed. The Sunrise has the details.

Students chill out to support Special Olympics

Some three dozen Johnstonians helped Special Olympics Rhode Island rewrite its tradition-rich and famed Penguin Plunge history book Sunday at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett.

Decked out in spiffy Columbia Blue shirts, shorts and other colorful garb, 30 Johnston High School students and several teachers braved the 43-degree ocean water temperature on New Year’s Day and helped the organization raise more than $105,000. The Johnston Sunrise has their story.

Providence firehouses closing as part of downsizing

As snow fell Saturday, firefighters working inside two East Side fire stations prepared for changes in a department whose new union contract stipulates that the Humboldt Avenue and Rochambeau Avenue firehouses will be decommissioned.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, no fresh crew of firefighters will arrive to staff either station. The fire engines at each station will also be put out of use. That will be the end of firefighting operations at each firehouse, said Battalion Chief Kenneth Rainone, the department’s acting deputy assistant chief. The Providence Journal has the story.

At Providence College, student-led group battles stigma of mental illness

When she enrolled at Providence College in 2014, Cassandra Caggiano was eager to share many things about herself with her new acquaintances.

That she had intimate experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder was not one of them. The Providence Journal has more on how she and fellow students are working to “change the conversation” about mental illness.

R.I. Blood Center trying to meet demand for platelets

The Rhode Island Blood Center will need about 1,000 new blood platelet donors over the next year to meet the demand for a new type of blood product that reduces the risk of transfusion-transmitted pathogens. Learn more at The Providence Journal.

Former FRAM complex to be converted to apartments

The vacant and blighted former FRAM Corporation complex on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence will undergo extensive renovations if Bridgeport, Connecticut-based First National Development goes forward with its plans to turn the property into a mixed use site that will include residential units. Read the story in The Times.

Demolition likely for King Philip Mill

The city’s plan to demolish a good portion of the King Philip Mill complex in the South End section would likely de-list the site from the National Register of Historic Places making the site for any potential developer ineligible for the coveted Massachusetts Rehabilitation Tax Credits. The Herald News has the details.

Fall River mayor reflects on first year in office

Wednesday marked Jasiel Correia II’s first full year in office and as the now 25-year-old mayor reflects on the last 12 months he said the biggest challenge is the balance to accomplishing “really monumental changes” with the day-to-day duties of the city’s top leader. Read the full interview at the Herald News.

All fresh acts to take stage at Narrows’ Winter Blues Festival

The Narrows Center for the Arts annual Winter Blues Festival is an opportunity to showcase various genres of the blues and introduce its audiences to new acts.

This time around, the entire lineup on Friday, Jan. 13 features bands that are new to the Narrows, said Executive Director Patrick Norton. See the full list of performers at the Herald News.