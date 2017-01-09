Cold temperatures, icy roads cause multiple accidents

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday’s snow storm may be long gone, but its effects are still being felt around the region. Snow and slush combined with frigid overnight temperatures have caused dangerous and icy road conditions.

According to Rhode Island State Police, there were multiple accidents during Monday morning’s commute that caused traffic backups on many major roadways in Rhode Island.

State police have yet to confirm the exact number of accidents or if there were any injuries.

Eyewitness News will continue to check in with police and will post any updates.

According to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, a warm-up is on the way this week. However, another night of frigid temperatures could lead to more icy patches once the sun goes down. She has more details in her latest post in the Pinpoint Weather Blog.

The cleanup from the weekend’s storm continued Monday morning. Many communities across Southeastern Massachusetts saw a foot or more of snow.

Many side streets and sidewalks remain snow-covered and icy.