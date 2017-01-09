Coventry man accused of robbing West Warwick Cumberland Farms, 2 cars

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man is accused of holding up a Cumberland Farms in the Phenix section of West Warwick.

Police say that on Saturday, 53-year-old Christopher Dupont told a clerk he had a gun and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled.

Moments later, a 911 caller reported his car had been stolen two blocks from the store.

Police say Dupont robbed the store, that car and a second vehicle all in a matter of minutes. The vehicles had been left with the keys inside: the first by a delivery person, and the second by a man clearing snow from his driveway.

Warwick police reported finding the second stolen vehicle near the Post Road Cumberland Farms.

Dupont has been charged with second degree robbery and two counts of motor vehicle theft.