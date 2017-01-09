Embattled former Rep. Ray Gallison jammed up in estate case

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Former State Representative Raymond Gallison could be on the hook for up to $500,000 for “unfaithful administration” of a dead man’s estate after a decision by a probate judge Monday.

According to court records, Gallison – a Bristol attorney – was the executor of Raymond Medley’s estate since 2009. Medley died in 2012.

On Monday, Barrington Probate Court Judge Marvin Homonoff issued a citation and admonished Gallison for being a no-show at the hearings involving the Medley case.

“This court is particularly disturbed that neither Mr. Gallison nor his counsel has attended any of these hearings or submitted any affidavits in support of their position,” Homonoff said. “Therefore this court orders the issuance of the citation to be served upon Ray Gallison pursuant to the statute for unfaithful administration of the estate.”

According to a 2012 probate court filing, Gallison pegged Medley’s estate at just under $237,000.

Attorney Thomas Wright is now handling the Medley estate and says the true amount of the estate is closer to $1.2 million, including real estate and stock holdings.

“He was off a little bit,” Wright said.

In reviewing the holdings and bank statements, Wright said there is “no question” Gallison personally profited from the Medley estate.

“I figured just $40,000 out of the checking account,” Medley said. “But apparently there is more than that according to the U.S. Attorney.”

Gallison stepped down in May when it was revealed he was the subject of a state and federal probe.

Probate court records show the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office issued a subpoena last March to obtain the Medley estate case file.

Jim Martin, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha, declined to comment.

In a text, Gallison’s attorney Anthony Traini cited the ongoing criminal investigation as to why they have not appeared in probate court.

“It is not appropriate for Mr. Gallison to appear at or participate in any other proceedings until the criminal matter is resolved,” Traini wrote. “We have cooperated as much as possible with Mr. Wright and mean no disrespect to the Probate Court.”

“We will address that matter as soon as it is appropriate to do so,” he added.

The Medley estate case is scheduled to be back in probate court on February 6.

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence.