Federal Hill hotel robbed Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are searching for two men who robbed a hotel in the heart of Federal Hill early Monday.

Police responded to Hotel Dolce Villa in De Pasquale Square shortly after midnight when an employee at the front desk claimed a man with a knife and another man wearing a black ski mask demanded money, according to an incident report.

The victim told police the men found envelopes filled with between $500 and $1,000 in drawer behind the desk.

He said the suspects fled down Spruce Street toward Dean Street. No arrests have been made.

The owner of the hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.