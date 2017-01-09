Feds detain suspect in ‘Spider-Man’ hat bank robbery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man is being detained by federal officers, charged with robbing a bank in Johnston December 30 while wearing a black face mask and a “Spider-Man” hat and scarf.

Lenin Gutierrez, 39, is accused of going up to the Citizens Bank inside the Stop and Shop supermarket on Commerce Way in Johnston, and handing over a note which demanded cash and threatened to shoot the bank teller if cash wasn’t handed over. The suspect had also worn a beige jacket.

The teller handed over some $20 bills, and Gutierrez left the bank without showing a weapon, according to court documents cited by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Jim Martin.

Later, a supermarket employee told Johnston Police he’d seen a person on the other side of a fence near the market’s parking lot; investigation turned up a beige jacket, a stack of 20s in a pocket, and a note: “Robbery $100 and $50 Stacks only No die pack No Alarm. have A gun will use.”

A fingerprint on the note was matched to Gutierrez, according to court documents. Further investigation showed Gutierrez on surveillance video the day before the robbery at a Cranston Walmart, purchasing the black ski mask, Spider-Man hat and scarf.

A conviction for bank robbery could carry penalties of as much as 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.