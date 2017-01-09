Gas prices up 4 cents in Rhode Island, to $2.35 per gallon

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island are rising again, for the sixth week in a row.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found a gallon of regular unleaded gas had risen to an average of $2.35, up 4 cents per gallon from last week. It’s 17 cents higher than it was the week of Thanksgiving.

Find the Best Price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

The price of gas in Rhode island is still 2 cents lower than the national average price of $2.37 gallon.

But it’s 18 percent higher than at this time last year, when gas was averaging $1.99 per gallon, 36 cents less than this week.