Good Deeds For Dorian

The entire world was captivated by Dorian Murray’s inspiring story of courage. Now, his legacy continues to carry on

As Dorian’s would-be ninth birthday recently approached, his Mom, Melissa, took to Facebook to address how people could honor her son.

Her message said in part: “If you would like to honor Dorian tomorrow, on his birthday, a kind gesture towards someone else would be the perfect way to do it. Anything that brings someone else some positivity is great. Compliment a stranger on their sweater or scarf, purchase the coffee for the person behind you, call a friend and let them know how much you appreciate them.”

She joined The Rhode Show to discuss further today.

Learn more about the Dorian J. Murray Foundation here: https://www.facebook.com/PrayingForDorian/