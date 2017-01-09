In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Salmon

Rhode Show Kitchen

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Paul Shire from Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille making Pan Seared Salmon over Edamame Black Bean Salad.

INGREDIENTS

4 Salmon Filets

For Edamame Salad

  • 1 TBS minced red bell pepper
  • 1 TBS minced red onion
  • 2 TBS fresh cilantro
  • 1 TBS Toasted cumin
  • ¼ lime juice
  • 1/8 lemon juice
  • 1 ½ cup cooked black beans
  • ¼ cup edamame (shelled)
  • 1 TBS olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For Whipped Poblano Butter

  • ½ cup poblano pepper
  • 1 TSP diced shallot
  • 1 TSP diced garlic
  • 3 TBS Claim juice
  • 3 TBS white wine
  • ¾ stick butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Sautee salmon with herbs in olive oil

For Edamame Salad

  1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl

For Whipped Poblano Butter

  1. Sweat garlic and shallots
  2. Add wine and claim juice, reduce by ½
  3. Add butter and melt
  4. Blend in blender