In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Salmon

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Paul Shire from Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille making Pan Seared Salmon over Edamame Black Bean Salad.
INGREDIENTS
4 Salmon Filets
For Edamame Salad
- 1 TBS minced red bell pepper
- 1 TBS minced red onion
- 2 TBS fresh cilantro
- 1 TBS Toasted cumin
- ¼ lime juice
- 1/8 lemon juice
- 1 ½ cup cooked black beans
- ¼ cup edamame (shelled)
- 1 TBS olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
For Whipped Poblano Butter
- ½ cup poblano pepper
- 1 TSP diced shallot
- 1 TSP diced garlic
- 3 TBS Claim juice
- 3 TBS white wine
- ¾ stick butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
Sautee salmon with herbs in olive oil
For Edamame Salad
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl
For Whipped Poblano Butter
- Sweat garlic and shallots
- Add wine and claim juice, reduce by ½
- Add butter and melt
- Blend in blender