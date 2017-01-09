Man accused of hitting police officer with car faces judge

Related Coverage Plainville police officer struck by car, driver arrested

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man appeared in court Monday on charges of stealing from a Target store and hitting a police officer with his car while trying to escape.

Plainville police said they responded to the Taunton Street store at about 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a man stealing movies and video games.

Officer Todd Holbrook located the suspect – identified as Robert Camara Jr. – in the parking lot. When Holbrook approached Camara, police said the suspect put his car in drive and sped off, hitting the officer in the process.

Holbrook was treated for his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital and is now recovering at home, according to Plainville Police Chief James Alfred.

Camara, 38, didn’t show much expression at his arraignment Monday but his lawyer said his client is very remorseful and called the incident “a very bad mistake.”

“It is unfortunate and I really can’t comment any more than that,” said attorney Michael Stapleton.

Camara’s bail was set at $15,000 and he was prohibited from operating a vehicle and ordered to stay out of Plainville and all Target stores.

He’s due back in court Feb. 17 for a pretrial hearing.