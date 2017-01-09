Man shot in downtown Providence, 2 men arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was shot Monday afternoon as he left Superior Court in downtown Providence, police confirmed.
The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. for reports of a shooting on South Main Street.
The suspects, who left in their own vehicle, were taken into custody a short time later. However, the details of the arrest and the condition of the victim weren’t immediately known.
Eyewitness News has a crew gathering the latest information right now and we will continue to update this story online throughout the day on WPRI.com and on-air on Eyewitness News starting at 5.
