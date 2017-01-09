Man shot in downtown Providence, 2 men arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was shot Monday afternoon as he left Superior Court in downtown Providence, police confirmed.

The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. for reports of a shooting on South Main Street.

The suspects, who left in their own vehicle, were taken into custody a short time later. However, the details of the arrest and the condition of the victim weren’t immediately known.

One man shot in downtown Providence in broad daylight while driving away from superior court. Two men arrested. pic.twitter.com/avwaPk6RIA — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) January 9, 2017

