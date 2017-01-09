New Bedford area is largest drop in unemployment rate countrywide

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The unemployment rate in the New Bedford area has seen the largest decline compared to 387 other metropolitan areas across the country, according to the US Department of Labor.

From November 2015 to 2016, unemployment dropped from 6.5 percent to 3.7 percent.

According to the US Department of Labor, New Bedford hasn’t experienced a rate this low in the last 16 years.

In 2014, New Bedford again led the nation for the greatest drop, this time from 10.4 percent to 7.6 percent.