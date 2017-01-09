Pawtucket fire forces 8 into frigid cold

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire Monday morning at a multi-family home in Pawtucket forced eight residents out into the frigid cold.

Firefighters responded to Mineral Spring Avenue at about 8 a.m. Monday to find smoke coming from a second-floor attic.

Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to access the fire.

The chief said the cold and ice made it difficult, but the firefighters exercised caution and were able to knock the fire down in about 20 minutes.

“They knew what they were doing and to me, I think they did a great job,” said DaRosa.

The building doesn’t look badly damaged from the outside but DaRosa said there’s significant water damage inside, so the residents won’t be able to return home for a while.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with housing and basic living needs.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire appeared to be electrical, according to DaRosa.

Firefighters on Monday are also busy clearing snow away from fire hydrants around the city. If you have a hydrant in front of your house, DaRosa urges you to make sure there’s a clear path to it so crews can quickly access it in the event of an emergency.