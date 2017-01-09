Providence law office brothers admit they had no RI licenses to practice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brothers Carl J.S. Lovett and Samuel Lovett, the men behind the Lovett & Lovett law office, have formally admitted to a court they were practicing law in Rhode Island for years without a license.

According to court documents filed Friday, the Lovetts pleaded no contest to criminal charges including furnishing legal counsel and advertising that service without being a duly admitted member of the Rhode Island bar.

The brothers’ current law firm occupies a space on Highland Avenue in Seekonk, and employs one attorney who is authorized to practice law in Rhode Island.

Under the no-contest plea filed with the court Friday, the Lovetts agreed to cease and desist practicing law in Rhode Island, receiving pay for services typically performed by attorneys at law in Rhode Island, furnishing legal advice or counsel and/or advertising legal services, and performing any legal work on Rhode Island matters.

Further, they must now indicate to clients that only certain of their employees are licensed to practice in Rhode Island, and that the Lovetts themselves are not. The court also set down rules for indicating this distinction in advertising — including that if the firm stops employing a Rhode Island attorney, they cannot advertise offering services in Rhode Island.