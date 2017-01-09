Rehoboth woman pleads guilty to shotgun attack

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A judge sentenced a Rehoboth woman to 4-5 years in prison Friday for a shotgun attack last year, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Deborah Armstrong, 54, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault charges for firing a shotgun at her estranged spouse and another woman back in April.

Prosecutors said the two victims were removing the spouse’s belongings from Armstrong’s home when Armstrong came out of the garage and fired. The blast missed the women but hit their pickup truck.

According to prosecutors, the victims ran when they saw Armstrong reloading the gun. They called police, who arrested Armstrong outside the home.