RIPTA undergoing repair project at Newport Gateway Center

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction has begun for RIPTA’s repair project at the Newport Transportation and Visitor’s Center.

Bus stops have now been temporarily relocated to America’s Cup Avenue.

Bus stops for RIPTA Routes 14, 60, 63, 64, 67, and 231 (Flex Service), as well as Peter Pan Bus Lines have been temporarily relocated to five clearly marked stops on America’s Cup Avenue.

The project will repair and restore the exterior passenger waiting area of the transportation hub and visitors center.

The project is expected to be completed by late Spring 2017.