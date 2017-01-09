RWU student conduct director charged with DUI

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman in charge of student conduct at Roger Williams University is facing DUI charges.

Police said Heidi Hartzell is accused of driving drunk, hitting an SUV in Middletown, and leaving the scene late last month.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, Hartzell was pulled over on Hedley Street in Portsmouth on Dec. 28.

Police said an SUV was stopped at a red light on West Main Road. When it turned green, the report states Hartzell crossed the yellow line, hit the SUV, and drove off.

Portsmouth police charged Hartzell with driving under the influence and Middletown police charged her with failure to stop for an accident. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Hartzell had no comment on the charges, according to her attorney.

Hartzell is the director of student conduct and community standards at RWU.

A spokesperson for the university said RWU doesn’t comment on specific personnel matters, but released a statement Monday.

“While the university takes any criminal charges filed against an employee seriously, it will always conduct a fair and thorough internal investigation before taking whatever action is appropriate, based both on the circumstances of any such case and the nature of the employee’s job responsibilities.”