Sudden closure of banquet facility forces customer to relocate event

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The unexpected closure of a West Warwick restaurant has forced at least one man to relocate an event he spent months planning.

The Villa banquet facility was closed due to family commitments, according to a Facebook post.

“There was a lot of concern when that phone call happened,” recalled John Parente, who had been planning to hold the 71st Annual Words Unlimited Awards banquet at The Villa in February.

Fortunately, it all panned out, said Parente. The Villa’s owner helped him re-book another facility for the same day and time. The organization’s deposit was also refunded within days.

“I’m very happy we had their help,” he said.

In a Facebook post on The Villa’s page said in part: “I would like to extend our gratitude to our wonderful customers and tell our amazing staff how much we appreciated their efforts…The Villa Restaurant is now closed. In an effort to circumvent ugly rumors, we would like everyone to know that it was the desperate need for more family time and normalcy in our lives that influenced our decision.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the restaurant but no one was at the facility and they have not returned any messages to see if other customers’ events were canceled.