BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A home on Brook Road in Burrillville was seriously damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

According to police, the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News was told that the owners came home to find their house in flames and that two dogs were taken to a local vet for treatment.

Officials also stated one police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.