Controversial website shuts down adult personal ads hours before hearing

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Backpage.com has shut down it’s adult personal ads.

The move comes hours ahead of a hearing on Capital Hill and is being called a victory for those fighting human trafficking.

Local law enforcement has made efforts to have the website remove those ads and prosecute those benefiting from them. The website has been under scrutiny for years, over claims that it knowingly advertised sex trafficking of adults and kids.

Backpage is an online classified that includes an adult section that has links for escorts, body rubs, strippers and strip clubs. Each of those sections now has a red ‘censored’ on it.

The links now say, “The government has unconstitutionally censored this content”.

This decision by Backpage follows a report presented by Ohio Senator Rob Portman which says the website knowingly concealed evidence of criminality and facilitated prostitution and child sex trafficking.

The website’s founders tell the LA Times: “Today, the censors have prevailed. We get it. But the shutdown of Backpage’s adult classified advertising is an assault on the 1st Amendment. We maintain hope for a more robust and unbowed Internet in the future.”

The website’s founders were slated to testify before the Senator Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Critics are using #freespeech in protest, saying this will push adult workers further into the shadows and into more dangerous situations.

A Providence mother of three, Ashley Masi, was killed by Daniel Tejeda when he responded to her advertisement for an escort service posted on Backpage. Tejeda is now serving life in prison.

Providence police have also conducted two rounds of what they called ‘operation Backpage’ arresting more than two dozen people.

Back in early 2015, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Pare said, “If you are a so-called pimp, managing women for the purpose of procurement for sex for hire, we’re coming after you.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorze has commented on the subject saying, “I’ve instructed my law department to seek out all legal avenues that we can do to either shut Backpage down here in our city and our State to take appropriate measure so that it can’t continue to be used in this way.”

Polaris, a leading group in the fight against human trafficking, released this statement saying the decision by Backpage to block the adult section will not end human trafficking. “It will make it harder for traffickers and sex buyers to profit from, control, and exploit adults and children who are in the sex trade against their will. This action is certainly a positive step forward for efforts to fight human trafficking in the U.S.”, said Polaris.

A statement from Senator Rob Portman in Ohio says a report found the website made $150 million annually and is a market leader in commercial sex advertising.