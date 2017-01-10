Driver charged in ‘Facebook Live’ crash faces judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who police say was driving more than 100 mph on Route 6 last month before crashing into the back of a garbage truck was formally arraigned on charges Tuesday morning.

Onasi Olio-Rojas, 20, of Pawtucket was wearing a neck brace and a cast on his leg when he appeared in court to face charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license – both misdemeanors..

He’s accused of streaming on Facebook Live while driving at speeds reaching 114 mph and weaving in and out of traffic. Police said Olio-Roja’s joyride came to an end when he crashed into the back of a garbage truck.

He was seriously injured and has been in the hospital since the Nov. 30 crash. No one else was hurt.