EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in an East Providence stabbing murder was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday but the date has been changed.

Officials have not released a new date.

James Stevens is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Jasper Williams on December 10. Williams died from his injuries a few days later.

According to officials, Stevens was captured in El Paso, Texas after weeks on the run.