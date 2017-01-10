EMA storm drain warning: Fast melting could lead to flooding this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Since we had a lot of snow pile up this past weekend, and the Pinpoint Weather Team is expecting big increases in temperatures — as well as significant rain Tuesday night — officials are warning residents to clear storm drains.

All three factors were cited by the Providence Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday morning in a post on Twitter as cause to “Safely clear your street drains of snow and debris!”

Rapid temp increase + melting snow + heavy rains = flooding. Safely clear your street drains of snow and debris! pic.twitter.com/AjhxZKiUYK — Providence EMA (@PEMA591) January 10, 2017

Eyewitness News checked with the Departments of Public Works for several cities and towns, and found most of them had already cleared storm drains during the past weekend’s storm pre- and post-event procedures.

Still, in the past, emergency management agencies in Rhode Island have frequently urged the public to pitch in and check storm drains themselves — just in case — to guard against flooding.