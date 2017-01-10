Ex-lawmaker, Raimondo appointee gets revolving door fine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A former lawmaker has agreed to a $5,000 fine to settle charges that he violated Rhode Island’s revolving door law by taking a job in the Raimondo administration.

A lawyer for former Rep. Donald Lally tells The Providence Journal that Lally agreed to the fine Tuesday to settle with the Rhode Island Ethics Commission.

The Democrat from Narragansett was accused of breaking “revolving door” rules blocking legislators from accepting state employment for one year after leaving office.

He joined Raimondo’s staff less than four months after giving up his House seat in March 2015. Investigators say neither Lally nor the governor’s office sought the commission’s advice on the hiring. Lally resigned in April.

As Target 12 first reported in May, the Ethics Commission voted that there was probable cause to believe Lally violated state ethics code and state law. The maximum fine for the violation would have been $25,000.

