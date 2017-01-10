Federal Hill residents meet to discuss neighborhood safety after robbery

Related Coverage Federal Hill hotel robbed Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal Hill business owners and residents gathered on Tuesday evening to voice their safety concerns to Providence police.

“We want a police presence. We want these streets cleaned,” said Rep. John Lombardi. This reaction came one day after the Hotel Dolce Villa was robbed by two men at knifepoint, police said.

Gianfranco Marrocco, the owner of the hotel, said he was still in shock at the meeting. “I was actually upstairs in my room I had just gone thru the lobby and thank God I wasn’t there,” he said.

Marrocco also shared that he has small children, adding to his safety concerns.

“We have some leads. We’re following up on the leads and hopefully, we’ll be making arrests sooner rather than later,” Commander Thomas Verdi from the Providence police stated.

Some residents at the meeting said that this incident is a part of a larger problem.

Verdi responded that Providence PD was doing their best. He explained that the department allocated additional resources when they are availabe and depending on the neighborhood. “It’s a logistical feat, deploying police personnel,” he said.

Community members have raised over $4000 toward future safety projects since Monday’s robbery.