Feds warn against student loan repayment schemes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Student loan debt is an issue for thousands of current and former college students and many are seeking ways to better afford getting it paid off.

There are legitimate ways out there to refinance your loans and lower your payments, but the federal government says there are also schemes offering nothing but false promises of savings.

Pierre Therrien of Lincoln was on a social media website when an interesting advertisement popped up promising cheaper student loan payments.

The ad looked legitimate to Therrien, he said it even showed a photo of his alma mater, so he made a quick phone call.

“He said he could drop my payments from what I was paying, almost $300 a month, to $49 a month,” Therrien recalled.

Excited that he could start saving money for a down payment on a house, Therrien signed up.

But in the end, a deal that was supposed to lower his student loan payments each month nearly cost him hundreds of dollars.

“Then come to find out that the $49 a month I was paying over a three-year period was a service charge,” he said. “It had nothing to do with my student loans.”

When Therrien realized what had happened, he tried to cancel. The company refused, so he filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the FTC, “you never have to pay to get help from the Department of Education to repay your federal student loan debt. Anyone who says otherwise is scamming you.”

The agency says that free assistance from the U.S. Department of Education could lower your monthly payments, consolidate federal student loans, and get you out of default.

The company Therrien was dealing with eventually agreed to void his transaction.

