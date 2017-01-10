In the Kitchen: Orange Mug Cake With Orange Ginger Cardamom Syrup

Executive Sous Chef Lynn Andrade of DeWolf Tavern joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Orange Mug Cake With Orange Ginger Cardamom Syrup.
Ingredients:
Cake:
- 1 mug
- 4 tbsp all purpose flour
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1/4 tsp orange zest
- 2 tsp vegetable oil
- 3 tsp orange juice
- 3 tbsp milk— may need more or less depending
Syrup:
- 1 cup orange juice
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp ginger powder
- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to mug and mix well then microwave for 1 minute check may need 10 to 15 seconds more.
- Take out and spoon some of the syrup on top dust with powdered sugar.
- For the syrup put all ingredients in a small sauce pan and bring to a boil then lower and simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Cool and enjoy on your favorite cakes or desserts.