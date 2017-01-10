No charges yet in Providence shooting, despite arrests

Related Coverage Cops ID man shot in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have not yet charged anyone with a shooting in broad daylight in downtown Providence, but officials say they’re looking into several suspects.

Two people were arrested after the incident Monday outside Superior Court on South Main Street, but neither has been charged with the shooting itself.

Matthew DePina, 22, of Pawtucket, was shot by two men as he drove away from the courthouse at about noon, according to police.

Police said DePina was in court earlier and the suspects waited for him outside. DePina was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition as of Monday night.

The suspects fled the scene by vehicle, police said. After a pursuit, the pair was stopped on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick and taken into custody.

The driver – identified as 18-year-old Jose Morales of Pawtucket – is facing a reckless driving charge while the passenger was released without being charged, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin said both are still suspects in the shooting, along with a number of others as police continue to investigate.

According to a court spokesperson, a dispute erupted inside a courtroom between two groups from Pawtucket who were there for an arraignment that didn’t end up taking place. The two groups were pushing, shoving, and yelling at one another before they were forced to leave.

Investigators believe the fight could be the reason behind the shooting.