Surveillance video, photos tell story of riot wreckage by Shirley prison inmates

SHIRLEY, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — For some hours Monday afternoon, several dozen inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass. ran amok in one of the prison units, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction, leaving equipment, supplies and parts of the building torn to bits once corrections officers were able to restore order.

When a fight broke out in the general population, the department said in a statement on Facebook, officers tried to order about 46 inmates back into their cells so they could investigate what happened. Another fight started between two inmates. While officers were able to restrain one of them and take them out of the area, the rest of the inmates started refusing to be secured. “The decision was made to pull the staff from the housing unit for their safety,” corrections officials said.

A “disorder” condition was declared in the unit about 3:50 p.m. Inmates left on their own in the unit tore the place apart, breaking off sprinkler heads, destroying surveillance camera systems and a computer system, breaking into cabinets, breaking ceiling tiles, breaking furniture. In the three hours before order was restored, many of the inmates fashioned crude weapons and set off fire extinguishers.

It wasn’t until 7 p.m. when a special unit of prison system personnel could be assembled and pepper spray was pumped in to cripple the disorderly inmates.

Corrections officers then swarmed into the unit. Each inmate was searched for weapons and checked out medically; nobody was seriously injured.

“The inmates involved will be housed in various segregation units throughout the agency” while authorities complete an investigation in order to determine disciplinary sanctions — and possibly criminal charges.

The department could not discuss if any specific inmates were involved.

Souza-Baranowski has been home to high-profile inmates including former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence there for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Wreckage of Riot at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center 1-9-2017