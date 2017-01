PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was arrested after a fire broke out at a Providence home Tuesday morning.

A call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a small fire on Broad Street.

The flames were contained to a vacant unit but there were other people living in the building at the time.

Police took 47-year-old Charles Davis of Providence into custody and charged him with breaking and entering.

Investigators say he will also face an arson charge.