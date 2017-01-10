Twinkies, chocolate candy recalled over salmonella concerns

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI)- Hostess Brands, LLC and Palmer Candy company are both recalling products due to concerns a milk powder supplied by a third-party vendor may be contaminated.
Hostess is voluntarily recalling its Limited Edition Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies because of concerns over Salmonella.
The company says the sugary coating on the outside of the twinkies contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.
No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella.
However, Hostess said it is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.
This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies, which were only sold as nine individually wrapped cakes in a box.
This recall does not affect any other Hostess products.
The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.
If you bought any of the products, you are urged not to eat them and return them for a full refund.
Candy Recall
The Palmer Candy Company is also issuing a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by the same supplier, Valley Milk Products, LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating that they supply to Palmer Candy may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016.
The candy was shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide.
Palmer Candy Recall
Palmer Candy Recall x
Recalled products include the following:
|UPC #
|Affected Items Purchased By Consumers
|Expiration Range
|77232-17250
|Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz.
|4/26/2017 – 6/7/2017
|77232-17137
|Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz.
|7/27/2017 – 8/3/2017
|77232-16310
|Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz.
|7/24/2017 – 7/27/2017
|77232-17254
|Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz.
|7/17/2017 – 9/2/2017
|77232-16043
|Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz.
|8/7/2017 – 8/7/2017
|77232-17255
|Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz.
|7/26/2017 – 8/7/2017
|77232-17002
|Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz.
|4/30/2017 – 5/22/2017
|77232-17291
|Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz.
|7/18/2017 – 7/18/2017
|77232-17285
|Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz.
|4/18/2017 -5/1/2017
|77232-23045
|Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz.
|4/25/2017 – 5/14/2017
|77232-17270
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz.
|7/15/2017 – 8/29/2017
|77232-16309
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz.
|7/24/2017 – 7/28/2017
|77232-16042
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz.
|7/17/2017 – 7/17/2017
|77232-13990
|Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz.
|8/30/2017 – 9/`7/2017
|77232-13227
|Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz.
|7/18/2017 – 8/3/2017
|25439-20204
|Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz.
|7/28/2017 – 8/3/2017
|X000FMRA8J
|Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz.
|7/29/2017 – 8/8/2017
|41415-22691
|Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz.
|4/26/2017 – 5/23/2017
|41415-23091
|Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz.
|8/3/2017 – 8/7/2017
|77232-02580
|Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz.
|4/12/2017 – 5/28/2017
|77232-12147
|Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz.
|7/18/2017 – 7/27/2017
|77232-12146
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz.
|7/12/2017 – 7/28/2017
UPC #s are usually on the back of the bag or bottom of containers.
To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with any of the products affected by this recall.
Although testing has shown no bacteria in the milk confectionary coatings, the company said it decided out of an abundance of caution to recall all products made using the recalled ingredients.
Consumers should throw out or return these products to the point of sale for a full refund.