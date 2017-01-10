Twinkies, chocolate candy recalled over salmonella concerns

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI)- Hostess Brands, LLC and Palmer Candy company are both recalling products due to concerns a milk powder supplied by a third-party vendor may be contaminated.

Hostess is voluntarily recalling its Limited Edition Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies because of concerns over Salmonella.

The company says the sugary coating on the outside of the twinkies contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella.

However, Hostess said it is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies, which were only sold as nine individually wrapped cakes in a box.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess products.

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

If you bought any of the products, you are urged not to eat them and return them for a full refund.

Candy Recall

The Palmer Candy Company is also issuing a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by the same supplier, Valley Milk Products, LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating that they supply to Palmer Candy may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016.

The candy was shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide.

Recalled products include the following: UPC # Affected Items Purchased By Consumers Expiration Range 77232-17250 Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz. 4/26/2017 – 6/7/2017 77232-17137 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/27/2017 – 8/3/2017 77232-16310 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/27/2017 77232-17254 Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 9/2/2017 77232-16043 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 8/7/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-17255 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 7/26/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-17002 Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz. 4/30/2017 – 5/22/2017 77232-17291 Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/18/2017 77232-17285 Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz. 4/18/2017 -5/1/2017 77232-23045 Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz. 4/25/2017 – 5/14/2017 77232-17270 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz. 7/15/2017 – 8/29/2017 77232-16309 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/28/2017 77232-16042 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 7/17/2017 77232-13990 Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz. 8/30/2017 – 9/`7/2017 77232-13227 Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz. 7/18/2017 – 8/3/2017 25439-20204 Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz. 7/28/2017 – 8/3/2017 X000FMRA8J Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz. 7/29/2017 – 8/8/2017 41415-22691 Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz. 4/26/2017 – 5/23/2017 41415-23091 Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz. 8/3/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-02580 Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz. 4/12/2017 – 5/28/2017 77232-12147 Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/27/2017 77232-12146 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz. 7/12/2017 – 7/28/2017 UPC #s are usually on the back of the bag or bottom of containers. To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with any of the products affected by this recall. Although testing has shown no bacteria in the milk confectionary coatings, the company said it decided out of an abundance of caution to recall all products made using the recalled ingredients. Consumers should throw out or return these products to the point of sale for a full refund.