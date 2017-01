PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The passenger in a car crash involving a stolen car has died, according to Providence police.

The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old David Carter Jr.

Police said he was in the back seat when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Carter was one of three men to steal a car from a Kinfield Street home on January 4, said officials.

Police are still searching for the two men that were in the front seat.