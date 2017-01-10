Woonsocket, Johnston vote on whether to contribute water to Burrillville power plant

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One city voted it down while another town voted yes to becoming a water supplier for the proposed Burrillville power plant.

Woonsocket voted against the proposal by 5 to 2. In Johnston, the proposal passed 5-0.

As a part of providing water to the proposed plant, $18 million will be gained in revenue.

Woonsocket City Council President Daniel Gendron voted no at Tuesday’s meeting. “I think it actually gave some people some consolation that there was another option available,” he said.

Gendron stated he did not want to commit to the 20-year process the proposal required and the impact it would have on public health and water.

Melissa Murray voted opposite Gendron, one of only two to do so.

Murray believed that Woonsocket could have benefited once the power plant developed. She said she was “disappointed that we didn’t get a chance at some potential, much-needed revenue for our city.”

Invenergy responded to Woonsocket’s vote saying, “while we are disappointed Woonsocket decided not to move ahead with us, we’re pleased to have identified our water supplier. We look forward to continuing the review process of this critically important process.