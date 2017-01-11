Bristol County Sheriff willing to send inmates to help build US border wall

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — One local sheriff has gained attention for making an interesting offer to President-Elect Trump.

In his swearing-in ceremony last week, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson stated that he would send inmates to the US-Mexico border to help build Trump’s wall.

“It’s an initiative that every member of Congress and every elected official in every community across this country ought to be looking at,” stated Hodgson.

Of the 1300 inmates in Bristol County, Hodgson said he would hope to send between eight and ten down south, all volunteers.

“It’s a philosophy around using as many resources as we can to help one another,” he said.

Hodgson explained he thinks his plan will save taxpayer money, which is what President-Elect Trump said will initially cover the cost.

The plan would also help rehabilitate the lives of the inmates and benefit the country, according to Hodgson.

“We won’t have legitimate, comprehensive immigration reform until we secure our borders and we secure our ports of entry.”

Sheriff Hodgson promised that the idea would only move forward if all compacts were in place and he had federal support.

Feedback from across the country has been both for and against the project, according to Hodgson. He said he welcomes both as a part of the process.