Coalition fights new RIPTA fare for disabled and elderly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A coalition seeking to provide a voice for disabled and elderly Rhode Islanders affected by RIPTA’s fare uptick held a press briefing at a Woonsocket bus stop on Wednesday morning.

The Coalition to Preserve No-Fare Bus Passes spoke out for the 13,000 RIPTA riders that will have to begin paying 50 cents instead of riding for free come February 1.

Woonsocket resident Rita Brissette, 77, was at the meeting. She stated that an increased fare will leave her without enough money to pay for daily necessities. “As soon as we think we’re making ends meet, someone moves the ends,” Brissette said.

RELATED COVERAGE: RIPTA change in fare program impacts already purchase passes

RIPTA representatives released a statement expressing that they understand this reality.

“We are aware of the importance of public transportation to people, — particularly to folks who are financially vulnerable and we are sympathetic to these needs,” the statement read.

The bus service also explained that it will still be possible for some to ride free. “Medicaid will pay for clients’ travel to non-emergency medical trips such as doctor’s appointments, the pharmacy, physical therapy and more… This benefit would allow RIPTA to be reimbursed for those trips.”

For more information contact RIPTA at (401) 784-9500, ext. 180.