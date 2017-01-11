Couple scrambling to find wedding venue after inn closes without warning

Related Coverage Sudden closure of banquet facility forces customer to relocate event

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Jessica Templeton and her fiancé have been planning their wedding for months. The date is set, and the invitations have already been printed for their June 3 nuptials.

But the North Providence couple is scrambling to find a new reception venue because the one they booked, the Carriage Inn and Saloon, just closed without warning.

“I still have not heard anything from them,” said Templeton. “It sort of is confusing and frustrating because I only have five months to plan this wedding and now I need to find a major part of it again.”

The couple is inviting 103 people to share their big day. They chose the North Kingstown venue because it holds a special place in Jessica’s heart.

“My mother and my stepfather got married there 24 years ago,” she explained. “So it was sort of fun to think that I could share that with them. I’m really sad that doesn’t get to happen now.”

Templeton said she paid an $800 deposit to reserve the space, which has not been refunded.

“Our budget is not very large to start with, so missing $800 out of it has shrunk it even more,” said Templeton. “Trying to find a venue that is available and within that budget is a real challenge.”

According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, there have been two consumer complaints filed against the Carriage Inn and Saloon.

Call 12 for Action reached Frank Peace, the head of the restaurant group that operated the Carriage Inn and Saloon, by phone. He said the business closed because it wasn’t meeting performance expectations. He acknowledged “a few” private events had to be canceled, but promised full refunds on all deposits, including Templeton’s.

Peace said outstanding gift cards to the restaurant will also be refunded, via carriageinnrefunds@gmail.com.

The owner of the property, Greg Kirwan, said he’s actively looking for a new tenant for the restaurant, adding he has fielded “a few calls” from interested parties.

Earlier this week, The Villa in West Warwick also abruptly closed, forcing customers to relocate events they had planned.

If you have a consumer problem you need help solving, contact the Call 12 for Action Center Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Our hotline is (401) 228-1850.