Dunkin’ unveils the Americano

Dunkin’ Donuts brought in breakfast for “The Rhode Show” crew to enjoy on set Wednesday morning, including some Winter Classic donuts and the new Americano coffee.

According to Jeff Miller, Dunkin’ Brands’ Executive Chef and Vice President of Product Innovation, “Americano offers a perfect beverage to begin a new year, bringing forward the pure flavor of Dunkin’ Donuts espresso featuring notes of caramel and chocolate. As our brand continues to expand our variety of premium, specially crafted coffees and espresso choices, we believe Americano will resonate with guests seeking new, innovative beverages to get going and keep going each day.”

With the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® on January 2, Dunkin’ Donuts became the official U.S. coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich of the NHL®. What better time for the brand to introduce the Winter Frosted Donut, a sweet winter treat to enjoy with any coffee beverage. Sure to score with donut lovers, the cool new Winter Frosted Donut features a yeast ring donut with winter blue colored icing and drizzled with white icing. It is available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Follow @DunkinProv on Twitter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Patriots first playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 14. Details and rules can be found on their Twitter page. The contest ends Friday.