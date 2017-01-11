January’s hot happenings at Twin River

Twin River is the place to be this January!

We spoke with Megan McGuinness from Twin River for all of the Hot Happenings in Lincoln this month



WIN ALL-INCLUSIVE TRIPS TO OCEAN POINT RESORT & CASINO IN ST. MAARTEN!

EARN: January 1 – January 26

WIN: THURSDAYS IN JANUARY (5, 12, 19 & 26) FROM 5PM – 9PM; TWO DRAWINGS EVERY HOUR

Prize Package Includes: 4 Complimentary Nights, Limitless All-Inclusive Food & Beverage, $200 in Free Slot Play & a $1,000 AMEX Gift Card for Airfare

Starting Sunday, January 1, 2017 all Twin River Rewards Club members are eligible to receive one free entry into this promotion by inserting their Rewards Card into any Promotion Kiosks or eligible slot machine. As an added bonus, guests can qualify for one additional entry for every 100 points earned on the slot machines during the earning period! Drawings will take place Thursdays in January starting at 5pm, two drawings will take place every hour until 9pm for a chance to win all-inclusive trips. 10 Winners selected each week – good luck!

THE ISLEY BROTHERS

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 @ 8PM

First formed in the early ’50s, the Isley Brothers enjoyed one of the longest, most influential, and most diverse careers in the pantheon of popular music — over the course of nearly a half century of performing, the group’s distinguished history spanned not only two generations of Isley siblings but also massive cultural shifts which heralded their music’s transformation from gritty R&B to Motown soul to blistering funk. Now you can see them live at the Twin River Event Center on Friday, January 13! All ages welcome, tickets are on sale now!

LITE ROCK 105 COMEDY NIGHT

Rhodehouse Live

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 @ 6:00PM

Come laugh all night long at Rhodehouse Live! Doors open at 6pm and Show starts at 7pm. Host Amy Pontes from Lite Rock kicks off the night, also featuring Mike Murray (New England’s Deaf Comic) and headliner Steve Donovan from Heather & Steve in the Morning! Tickets are just $15. Log on to http://www.LiteRock105fm.com to buy your tickets now. Space is limited so get them fast to laugh all night long!