More preseason honors roll in for Karinchak

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Bryant University baseball junior right-hander James Karinchak (Walden, N.Y.) as he was named a Third Team Preseason All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings on Monday and was listed among the top 100 draft prospects by Baseball America last week.

Karinchak, who became the first Bulldog player to earn Preseason All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper a few weeks ago, is also the first Bulldog in DI history to earn the honor from Perfect Game/Rawlings. In addition, Karinchak was also listed No. 66 in Baseball America’s top 100 college draft prospects.

The reigning NEC Pitcher of the Year, Karinchak posted the most dominant season for a starting pitcher in program history, going 12-3 with a 2.00 ERA and 112 strikeouts. He set program records for victories and strikeouts, and earned three All-American citations following the season. Karinchak allowed two runs or less in 12 of his 15 starts last season and tied a DI program record with 13 strikeouts in just six innings against George Mason.