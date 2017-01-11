New Bedford man killed in crash on 495

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-495.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. State police said a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling northbound in the right travel lane, when it suddenly veered left and struck a bridge abutment.

State police said two off-duty firefighters, one from Attleboro and the other from Wareham, pulled the driver from the wreck. He was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where state police said he was pronounced dead.

State police said the victim was a 37-year-old New Bedford man, but did not release his name.