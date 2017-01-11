Over two dozen surveillance cameras catch robber in the act

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Unknown to the robber who targeted a Fall River convenient store last Friday, about 16 surveillance cameras were catching him in the act.

Two workers were also in the store at the time and witnessed the man get away with about $1000 after threatening them with a knife, one stated.

“Give me money, I kill you,” a co-worker recalled.

Surveillance video revealed a man covering his face with a ski mask and keeping a hand in his back pocket. The victim described him as a man in his mid-twenties to early thirties with a thin pointed nose and approximately 6’1.

“He’s coming at the register, showed me the knife, and he telling me, ‘give me all the money.’ So I just opened the register and he grabbed all the money and got out of the store.”

The victim claims the whole incident occurred in under thirty seconds. He immediately called police and they responded within minutes

Fall River Police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information, please contact Fall River police.