Pharmacy worker charged with stealing prescription drugs

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A pharmacy worker has been charged after admitting to stealing more than $12,000 in pills from her workplace, Taunton police said Wednesday.

According to Taunton police, 27 year-old Diana Toscano, who worked as a pharmacy inventory technician at the CVS location at 7 Washington Street, admitted she had stolen the drugs over the course of several months after being confronted and detained by a loss-prevention employee on Monday.

Police said that officers were called to the store Monday morning after the employee detained Toscano; the employee told police that CVS had been conducting an internal investigation to determine whether or not Toscano was taking prescription drugs from the pharmacy. That employee told police that Toscano had been caught on camera multiple times taking and concealing drugs before leaving the store.

Toscano then told police that she had given the loss-prevention worker a written statement admitting to the thefts.

Based on that information, Taunton police charged Toscano with larceny over $250 and larceny of a controlled substance, and warned her not to enter any CVS location under penalty of a trespassing charge.

Toscano was summonsed to appear in Taunton District Court. A police spokesman said Wednesday that he didn’t know if CVS had provided investigators with any surveillance video of the thefts yet.