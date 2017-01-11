Police release evidence photos from Wyatt escape

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police on Wednesday released their reports from the night of a recent escape at Wyatt Detention Facility, revealing new details about the timeline of events.

According to the dispatch log, city police were notified of the escape at 11:43 p.m. on the night of Dec. 31. The department sent crews to the facility and were notified that they’d be joined by members of the Rhode Island State, Massachusetts State, Lincoln, Pawtucket, and Attleboro Police Departments.

The inmate, James Morales, had broken out at about 6:30 p.m., according to the incident report from Central Falls police.

In the report, police said the surveillance footage shows Morales climbing up to the roof of the building at about 6:23 p.m. He remained there until 6:47, when police said he could be seen using a bed sheet tied to the roof to clear the fence, drop into the perimeter and run off.

Photos from Central Falls police show the sheet dangling from razor wire, covered in blood. See gallery below.

Investigators believe Morales cut himself on the razor wire during his escape. Police said blood was also found on a gate adjacent to the train tracks south of the detention center.

While searching the area, the report states K-9 units discovered bloody clothing under the Exit 2A underpass of I-95. Police continued to canvass the area, but ultimately came up empty.

The hunt for Morales continued until last Thursday, when Mass. State Police troopers captured him in Somerville. Police said he attempted to rob two banks.

The chairman of the board that oversees Wyatt promised last week that anyone responsible for letting Morales escape would be held accountable. A supervisor and three correctional officers have been placed on administrative leave as the facility conducts an internal investigation.

The incident report revealed that Warden Daniel Martin and U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth determined Morales had been left unattended in the rec yard where he escaped for approximately two hours and had last been physically accounted for during the 7 p.m. inmate count.

Morales was not discovered missing until the 10:30 p.m. count, about five hours after he broke out. After conducting a sweep of the building, correctional officers contacted police a little more than an hour later.

Wyatt typically held more than 500 detainees on any given day, according to a spokesperson for the facility, but as of Wednesday it’s down to 411.

The U.S. Marshal Service in Massachusetts has removed some of their prisoners from Wyatt in the wake of Morales’ escape.

