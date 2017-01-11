Police: Shots fired during New Bedford home invasion

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said they are actively investigating a home invasion during a which a gun was fired in New Bedford Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to 20 Clara Street around noon for reports of a home invasion.

While investigators did not immediately recover any shell casings, police said two shots were fired.

Police said the suspect was described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man in his 20s, about 6′ tall, wearing blue jeans, and a dark jacket with white fur.

They said the man may have gotten into an older-model blue Ford Expedition.

No one was hurt during the incident.