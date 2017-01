EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Warwick has elected Scott Avedisian for his 10th term as mayor!

Mayor Scott Avedisian joined Eyewitness News live in studio to discuss what residents can expect during his next term, the construction of a new hotel in Warwick, and the latest plans for school consolidation.

